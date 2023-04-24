Rick Astley, Tom Grennan and Simon Pegg among artists to play at festival near Chipping Norton

A number of world-renowned musicians and chefs have been announced to perform at a popular music and food festival near Chipping Norton.

The Big Feastival, held at Blur bassist Alex James' 200-acre cheese farm in Kingham, just four miles from Chipping Norton, has released a star-studded line-up for the festival’s 12th return.

Taking place over the summer bank holiday weekend, from August 25–27, the festival, which is presented by M&S Food, will offer festival goers a weekend of amazing live music, critically acclaimed chefs preparing award-winning food, and a programme of fun family entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year's hosts on the main stage are TV favourite and World Champion dancer, Oti Mabuse; radio and TV presenter Vernon Kay; and presenter, podcaster, and author, Laura Whitmore, who will share the duties of hyping up the audience throughout the weekend.

Most Popular

The Big Feastival has announced its lineup for the festival's 12th return..

Headline artists for this year’s festival include big names in the pop world such as Sigrid, Tom Grennan, Blossoms, Everything Everything, Mae Muller, and Newton Faulkner, along with a host of exciting artists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as the big-name pop musicians performing, Alex James’ legendary Cheese Hub stage will see DJ sets from famous guests and some of the nation’s best DJs, including the likes of Tall Paul, Seb Fontaine, Faithless, and Stanton Warriors.

Icons such as 80s pop star Rick Astley, British comedy hero Simon Pegg, and EastEnders star Shaun Williamson will also be on hand to keep the crowds singing along and dancing over the long weekend.

New for the 2023 festival is The Fire Pit Sessions, which sees some of the top chefs from around the country, such as Simon Stallard, Big Has, and DJ BBQ, among others, take on smoke and flames to create finger-licking BBQ dishes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A host of well known DJ's will be performing at Alex James' legendary Cheese Hub stage.

As well as the Fire Pit Sessions, a number of renowned chefs will be appearing in The Big Kitchen tent across the weekend, including Asma Khan, Nathan Outlaw, Anna Haugh, Becky Excell, Big Zuu, and Ching He Huang MBE.

A number of comedy favourites will be at the festival, including Britain's Got Talent winner Axel Blake, YouTube hit scientist Matt Parker, Mock The Week regular Maisie Adam, Yuriko Kotani, and Comedy Club 4 Kids, who will be providing family-friendly entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement