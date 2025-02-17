A look at our update leader board after this year’s BAFTA and DGA Ceremonies - here’s who’s on top

The BAFTAs have take place overnight, with big wins for Conclave and The Brutalist’s Adrien Brody

Mikey Madison also earned the Best Actress award at last ngiht’s ceremony in London.

But how does that, along with the DGA Awards, affect our leader board as we’re weeks away from the Oscars?

Two down, one more to go as the road to the 97th Academy Awards inches closer after the conclusion of both the Directors Guild of America Awards and last night’s BAFTAs in London.

Conclave was the talk of last night’s event, taking away both Best Film and Best British Feature Film during the ceremony, while Mikey Madison earned her first Best Actress gong this season for her role in Anora and Adrien Brody continues his march towards a second Academy Award Best Actor trophy after earning the BAFTA equivalent for his role in The Brutalist.

But with one more ceremony to check in on once it’s taken place, it’s then off to Los Angeles in March for the 97th Academy Awards ceremony - but has our leader board across the Race to the Oscars 2025 finally found a definitive favourite?

The science part

US actress Mikey Madison poses with the award for Best leading actress for "Anora" during the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

The ceremonies we’ve focused on include the Golden Globes, the BAFTA Awards, the SAG Awards, the DGA Awards and the 2025 Academy Awards.

Much like a football league table, a nomination equals one point, a win equals three points; the ensemble cast award at the SAG Awards counts towards the film rather than the performers, while both contenders that were involved in Best Drama and Best Comedy at the Golden Globes have been grouped together.

Race to the Oscars 2025 - post BAFTAs leader board

Best Film

After months of topping the leader board, Emelia Perez is finally knocked off the top after The Brutalist's wins at both the DGA and BAFTAs. | Canva

After earning Best Film at the DGA Awards earlier this month, The Brutalist has finally topped our Race to the Oscars Best Film league table, surpassing long-time favourite Emelia Perez with a score of 21 points (9 nominations, 12 wins), while Conclave’s stunning victories at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards has seen that rise to third place. Elsewhere, it’s good news for Wallace and Gromit fans, as Vengeance Most Fowl earned two awards at the BAFTAs ceremony - Best Animated Film and Best Family Film - while Nickel Boys and A Real Pain have both climbed up the league table.

Best Actress

Mikey Madison's win at the 2025 BAFTAs has seen her surge up into second place, but sharing the same points score as Demi Moore. | Canva

The biggest chance since the DGA and BAFTAs comes in the form of Anora actress Mikey Madison climbing to second position (or joint first if you’d like) after her Best Actress win at the 2025 BAFTAs. She is now on level points with early Best Actress favourite Demi Moore, with the rest of the league table all dropping a position after Madison’s victory.

Best Actor

With his latest Best Actor win at the BAFTAs, The Brutalist's Adrien Brody is still topping the leader board with no changes throughout the table. | Canva

Once again, Adrien Brody tops our leader board in the race for the Best Actor Oscar, earning his latest Best Actor win at the 2025 BAFTA Awards. He extends his lead at the top of the league table, with Sebastian Stan will in second position and both Timothée Chalamet and Colman Domingo sharing the third spot with four points each.

What awards are left before the 97th Academy Awards?

The next big award ceremony which will be our final inclusion in our league table takes place on February 23 2025, as the SAG Awards are set to take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

When are the 97th Academy Awards taking place?

The 2025 Oscars are set to take place on March 2 2025 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California and is set to be screened live on ITV 1 and ITVX from 1am on March 3 2025.

Who do you think will end up topping our league tables before the 97th Academy Awards takes place? Make your predictions now by leaving a comment down below.