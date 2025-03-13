Popular shopping festival returns to country estate near Chipping Norton for fourth time this summer

A popular shopping festival will return to a country estate near Chipping Norton for its fourth year this summer.

The Park Fair boutique shopping and family-focused festival will take place at the Great Tew Estate from Friday, June 20, until Sunday, June 22.

Since its launch in 2022, the festival has attracted several celebrities living in the Chipping Norton area, including Simon Cowell and Kaleb Cooper.

This year, Park Fair is teaming up with Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone brewery to offer visitors a selection of British lagers and ciders at the festival’s pop-up pub, The Hawkstone.

Alongside the wide selection of clothing stalls the festival has become recognised for, visitors will be able to book photoshoots with professional photographers, enjoy vintage fairground rides, watch cooking demonstrations, and enjoy a host of activities on offer.

Lucy Drinkwater, founder of Park Fair, said: “Park Fair continues to grow, year on year, and I’m excited to reveal our latest additions in 2025.

“I take the utmost pride in crafting a programme that showcases the best talent and tastes of the Cotswolds, alongside workshops, boutiques and experiences sourced from further afield.

“It’s exciting to watch the growth every year, and I’m so pleased to be able to extend our opening hours by popular demand!”

Other highlights of this year’s festival promise to be the dog show organised by premium dog food company Cotswold RAW and the pop-up hair salon put on by luxury hair stylists, House of Hare.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets, visit:https://parkfair.uk/