Popular Banbury folk band make long awaited return to the town's live music scene

The Kevin O’Regan Band will be performing a mixture of original work and covers at the upcoming Banbury Folk Club.

The band, which consists of Kevin O’Regan on guitar and vocals, Kevin Ward on five-string fretless bass, and Rai Clews on cajon, will take to the stage as part of the Banbury Folk Club on Wednesday, February 8 at The Coach and Horses.

Kevin said: "We’re so pleased to be back. Banbury Folk Club is a very friendly club that welcomes newcomers and regular audience members alike.

"This is the only show we’ve got booked in the Banbury area for the time being though we are doing an Irish night at The Albion Bar in Northampton town centre on St Patrick’s night, March 17."

The band have not performed in the town for four years to due the Covid lockdowns.

Kevin, who also performs as a solo artist across the country and reached the finals of the UK Song writing Contest has released two albums and a DVD, as well as his first novel, The Dresden Tango, which was recently published.