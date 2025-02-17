Popular Banbury band set for release of church music videos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neon Nights' first video recorded and filmed live at The Holy Sepulchre in Northampton will be released online this Friday

Neon Nights will be releasing the first video from their highly anticipated 'Live at The Holy Sepulchre' musical project this Friday, 21st February.

The band recorded and filmed the video at The Holy Sepulchre in Northampton, on Wednesday 23rd October 2024.

Joining them in the church for the live performance and filming session were four young up-and-coming musicians, collectively known as Ibaia String Quartet. The quartet are based in London and are all students at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

Neon Nights and Ibaia String Quartet at The Holy Sepulchre in Northampton

Neon Nights are a Banbury based band consisting of members Dan Bonas on lead vocals and bass, Liam Morgan on guitar and vocals, Tom Stilgoe on guitar and vocals, and Steve Parish on drums and percussion.

Excitingly, the video is the first of three scheduled to be released and published online in the forthcoming months, via the band's YouTube channel, and also on their social media pages.

The first music video captures Neon Nights and Ibaia String Quartet performing a song called 'Thirty Three', which was the title track from the band's album of the same name, released in August 2024.

The director and chief videographer of the live performances was none other than Tom, the band's guitarist, who is also a priceless, much sought after sound engineer, record producer, photographer, website designer, amongst many, many other things!

Neon Nights - 'Thirty Three' Live at The Holy Sepulchre will be released on Friday 21st February

All three live music videos will feature the band playing their own original songs and music.

2025 promises to be a busy (and fun) year for Neon Nights, as they continue along their musical journey; receiving high praise, ever-increasing popularity, and growing from strength to strength in the process.

'Neon Nights Live at The Holy Sepulchre' will surely prove to be a breathtaking, exhilarating, sensational series of videos which will delight and thrill both the band's followers and music lovers alike.