Popular Banbury area festival forced to cancel this year's event due to lack of volunteers

A popular festival held in the Banbury area has been forced to cancel this year’s event due to a lack of volunteers.

Organises have taken the tough decision to postpone the festival until 2024.

Organisers of the Bodfest festival took to social media last night to inform would-be festival goers of the unfortunate news that the festival, due to be held in Bodicote’s Kingsfield on July 8, will not take place – but will be back next year on Saturday July 13, 2024.

The festival organisers took the tough decision after a number of volunteer committee members stepped down from their roles, leaving the team behind the festival with insufficient people to run the festival safely.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "Firstly, Bodfest would like to thank all artists, volunteers, and suppliers who have been sympathetic to this postponement. At this stage, we anticipate they will all be on board to make the 2024 festival a success.

"Bodfest urgently need new volunteers to join the committee so that we can proceed with planning a successful festival in 2024. We therefore invite anyone to join us so we can continue as a charity, to support the community.

"We appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing you in the field on a hot summer’s day next year."

The festival has been a huge success in past years, with live music, food vendors, bars, and a family area keeping hundreds of festival goers entertained.