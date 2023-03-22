News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
19 minutes ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
20 minutes ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
50 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
1 hour ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
2 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season

Popular Banbury area festival forced to cancel this year's event due to lack of volunteers

A popular festival held in the Banbury area has been forced to cancel this year’s event due to a lack of volunteers.

By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:08 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:08 GMT
Organises have taken the tough decision to postpone the festival until 2024.
Organises have taken the tough decision to postpone the festival until 2024.
Organises have taken the tough decision to postpone the festival until 2024.

Organisers of the Bodfest festival took to social media last night to inform would-be festival goers of the unfortunate news that the festival, due to be held in Bodicote’s Kingsfield on July 8, will not take place – but will be back next year on Saturday July 13, 2024.

The festival organisers took the tough decision after a number of volunteer committee members stepped down from their roles, leaving the team behind the festival with insufficient people to run the festival safely.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "Firstly, Bodfest would like to thank all artists, volunteers, and suppliers who have been sympathetic to this postponement. At this stage, we anticipate they will all be on board to make the 2024 festival a success.

Most Popular

    "Bodfest urgently need new volunteers to join the committee so that we can proceed with planning a successful festival in 2024. We therefore invite anyone to join us so we can continue as a charity, to support the community.

    "We appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing you in the field on a hot summer’s day next year."

    The festival has been a huge success in past years, with live music, food vendors, bars, and a family area keeping hundreds of festival goers entertained.

    If you wish to get involved with the festival, then go along to the next committee meeting on Monday, March 27 at 7:30pm at The Plough, Bodicote, or message the festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Bodfest

    BanburyOrganisersFacebook