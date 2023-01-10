Popular 80's tribute band will get the crowds dancing at hospice charity fundraiser in Banbury

One of the county's most popular tribute bands Sledgehammer will perform in Banbury on January 21.

After the success of the Katharine House midnight walk fundraiser last year, which had an 80’s dress code, the charity is keeping the retro theme going by teaming up with one of the area's favourite 80’s tribute bands, Sledgehammer, to throw a massive party.

The three-hour fun-filled party will take place at The Mill Arts Centre on Saturday January 21 and all profits from the event will go directly to the hospice.

Sledgehammer regularly play in Banbury and have built up a reputation for great performances with an impressive light show, including lights in their shoes and their guitars!

The band will play all the rock and pop hits from the decade and is encouraging everyone to dress up in their most 80’s attire to create that retro vibe.

Russ Fray, the lead singer of the band, said: "We love playing in Banbury. It has such a vibrant music scene. We loved playing at the switch-on of the Christmas lights. Everyone is always dancing on the first song and going crazy for the music, so we have taken the decision to hire out the Mill Arts Centre and it’s going to be the party of the year.

"We have added even more 80’s anthems to our set. With TV shows like Stranger Things, it really is great to see that the best decade ever is so popular right now, but we don’t think it ever went away!"

For more information and to buy tickets, visit themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/sledgehammer

