Pop superstar Lionel Richie to perform at Oxfordshire's Blenheim Palace in 2023
Superstar Lionel Richie will be performing at the Nocturne Live concert series at Blenheim Palace on June 14, 2023.
The award-winning singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year and is a music icon famed for a vast array of hits, including Lady, All Night Long, Stuck on You, Hello, Say You, Say Me, Dancing On The Ceiling, Three Times a Lady.
Richie will bring his live show to the 10,000-capacity Great Court at Blenheim Palace for what will be his first trip to the UK since 2019.
Lionel Richie said: “I'm really looking forward to heading to Blenheim Palace next summer. The UK crowds are some of the best in the world and I can't wait to get back over there to see you all!”
Tickets for Lionel Richie start at £54 and go on sale at 9am on Friday November 4. Pre-sale begins at 9am on Tuesday November 1.
Tickets and VIP tickets are available from www.nocturnelive.com.