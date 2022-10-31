Pop superstar Lionel Richie to perform at Oxfordshire's Blenheim Palace in 2023

Pop superstar Lionel Richie to perform at Blenheim Palace in 2023.

The award-winning singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year and is a music icon famed for a vast array of hits, including Lady, All Night Long, Stuck on You, Hello, Say You, Say Me, Dancing On The Ceiling, Three Times a Lady.

Richie will bring his live show to the 10,000-capacity Great Court at Blenheim Palace for what will be his first trip to the UK since 2019.

Lionel Richie said: “I'm really looking forward to heading to Blenheim Palace next summer. The UK crowds are some of the best in the world and I can't wait to get back over there to see you all!”

Tickets for Lionel Richie start at £54 and go on sale at 9am on Friday November 4. Pre-sale begins at 9am on Tuesday November 1.

Most Popular