Pop culture has an unusual way of becoming part of everyday life – there's, of course, the style and substance aspect, how fashion dictates what we sometimes wear, or the way words from huge musical hits creep into our conversations.

In the '90s, we would use words like 'word up' to acknowledge agreement (thank you Cameo), tell someone to 'talk to the hand' when we weren't listening, or describe something cool as 'phat' (as in, pretty hot and tempting). The '00s then brought us phrases like 'crunk' to describe getting wild, or declaring something 'bling-bling' to highlight its flashy extravagance. And just like today's 'cap' (a reference to lying, pulled directly from hip-hop), these terms crossed over from the airwaves into our daily conversations, showing just how much music shapes the way we speak.

It continues to this day, with a number of pop music's present-day champions throwing out words that have managed to enter almost everyone’s vernacular, and if not, at least many of us can spot the reference. But sometimes, however, without truly understanding its meaning.

To make sense of these made-up or unorthodox terms, Preply, a platform focused on efficient progress in language learning, has broken down their meanings, where they came from, and how they’ve caught on with fans. Here are eight such terms that you’ll no doubt hear in conversations at your next concert or music festival.

1 . Tropicoqueta - Karol G A blend of trópico (tropic) and coqueta (flirt), Tropicoqueta describes a fun, confident, and laid-back aesthetic. It reflects the album's celebration of femininity, joy, and Latin culture through tropical rhythms, bright visuals, and a strong sense of identity. Whether you're soaking up the sunshine at the beach, sipping colourful cocktails by the pool, or heading to your favourite rooftop spot in a sundress, you're living the Tropicoqueta lifestyle.

2 . Abracadabra - Lady Gaga Abracadabra used to be something only magicians said. Now, you'll hear it shouted at pride parades, in nightclubs, and in communities everywhere. It's gone from a magician's catchphrase to a meaningful part of the language shared by Lady Gaga fans and the LGBTQ+ community.

3 . Feminominon - Chappell Roan We've heard of feminine, and we've heard of a phenomenon, but we hadn't heard the two together until Chappell Roan merged them to create Feminominon, the title of her breakout hit. The word describes a feminine phenomenon, referring to someone who is expressing their femininity with confidence. Its reach has extended far beyond the song, having a massive impact on pop culture, inspiring merchandise, and influencing art.

4 . Brat - Charli XCX While brat existed long before Charli XCX's world domination, its meaning has completely flipped on its head. Once used to describe someone spoiled or misbehaved, the word has now been ameliorated, meaning reclaimed as something aspirational. In Charli's world, a brat is someone who's confident, fierce, unapologetic, and never afraid to push boundaries. Charli's culture-shifting, record-breaking album was so influential that brat was named Collins Dictionary's Word of the Year for 2024.