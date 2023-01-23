Pop superstar will playing two shows at the world heritage site of The Great Court at Blenheim Palace.

Double Grammy-winning star US vocalist Gregory Porter, multi-million-selling, four-time Brit Award winner Emeli Sandé, the Lighthouse Family’s Tunde Baiyewu, and legendary Ibiza DJ Pete Tong have all been confirmed as headliners at this summer’s Nocturnal Live.

The event, which takes place at the UNESCO World heritage site of The Great Court at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, will run from June 14 until June 18.

Advertisement

The concert series will feature a different headliner on each day alongside supporting acts that will be named in the near future.

Since it was founded Nocturnal Live has hosted a performances by such names as Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Gary Barlow, Simply Red, Nile Rodgers, Noel Gallagher, Gregory Porter, Van Morrison, Tears for Fears, Gladys Knight, Elvis Costello, Simple Minds and Ennio Morricone.

Most Popular

Lionel Richie said: "I'm really looking forward to heading to Blenheim Palace. The UK crowds are some of the best in the world, and I can't wait to get back over there to see you all!"

Tickets for the Lionel Richie concerts on June 14 and 15 are currently on sale and start at £59.40 and tickets for the Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics concert are also on sale, with the starting price of £45.

Advertisement

Tickets for the Gregory Porter, Emeli Sandé and Tunde triple bill start at £45 and go on sale at 9am on Friday January 27.

Gregory Porter said: "I have many wonderful memories of performing at Blenheim Palace and I’m looking forward to returning this summer to perform alongside the inimitable voices of Emeli Sandé and Tunde. I hope my friends and fans in the UK can join us for what I’m sure will be a beautiful celebration of music."

Advertisement

Gregory Porter and Emeli Sande alongside the Lighthouse Family's Tunde Baiyewu have recently been confirmed for Fridays concert on June 16.