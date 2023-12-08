Pop acts Sugababes, Mel C and Chaka Khan to perform at Oxfordshire's Blenheim Palace next summer
The pop superstars will be playing on Saturday (June 15), at next year’s Nocturne Live concert series, which runs from June 12 to 16 2024.
Around 10,000 fans will watch the trio of iconic British acts perform hits from the 90s and 00s as well as newer releases at the UNESCO world heritage site.
Sugababes said: “We are excited to be performing next year at the stunning setting of Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. To get to play alongside our friends Mel and Shaznay is going to make the evening even more special.”
Joining them will be 10-time Grammy-winning Chaka Khan, who is celebrating 50 years in music, Sister Sledge, and The Fatback Band, who will perform on Thursday (June 13).
Sunday’s (June 16) line-up will see multi-million-selling Australian group Crowded House perform alongside Sheryl Crow and Turin Breaks.
For more information visit https://www.nocturnelive.com/