Plenty planned for Banbury Canal Festival this weekend despite issues with water levels

The Banbury Canal Festival returns this weekend (Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5) with plenty of entertainment, despite issues with water levels on the Oxford Canal.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, which typically draws thousands of visitors to Banbury, will mainly take place around Chamberlain Court Car Park this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the town council said: “The Banbury Canal Festival is one of Banbury Town Council’s oldest events.

Banbury's popular Canal Festival makes a return this weekend (October 4 and 5).

“It has become one of the town’s most collaborative and iconic events; as one of the biggest festivals of its kind in the country, it has become part of Banbury’s identity, along with the canal ways it celebrates.”

This year, several acts, such as The Lucky Pigeons and The Elephant and the Drummer, alongside performers from local dance schools, have been booked to appear on stages set up at the car park.

The canal festival’s popular market will see a return, with traders selling everything from clothes to homeware at the Castle Quay North 2 car park (beneath the Lidl car park).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other key attractions to look forward to include face-painting, balloon-modelling, funfair rides, and a climbing wall.

This year's Banbury Canal Festival will see a reduced number of trading boats due to the Oxford Canal remaining closed near Banbury.

The team at Banbury Music Mix have found several local bands and musicians to provide the soundtrack to the festival and will run live music until 10pm on Saturday night.

Unfortunately, this year’s festival will see a reduced number of trader boats due to sections of the Oxford Canal around Banbury still remaining closed.

The Canal and River Trust, who manage the canal, made the decision to close it in August to conserve water in other key areas of the canal network following a prolonged period of dry weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has caused a big blow to Banbury’s famous Tooley’s Boatyard, whose team works hard throughout the year sourcing traders to occupy the stretch of the canal in the town centre.

Earlier this month, Matthew Armitage, Tooley’s managing director, said: “We had 18 trading boats booked for the festival, and unfortunately, only two of them will now be able to reach us.

“During Canal Weekend, we usually run a lot of boat trips, but unfortunately, this will have to be reduced greatly, as one of the boats we hire for the trips is also unable to get to us.

“So this year, we are inviting more local boats to come to us, so there will be a mixture of trading boats and regular boats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, however, Tooley’s Boatyard is able to use its historic 247-year-old dry dock to host a trader’s market, a model railway, and a series of music concerts.

One trader, who was planning on selling handmade sewing and embroidery crafts at the festival but is now no longer able to attend the event, is Star Crafts.

They said: “Sadly, we won’t be floating into Banbury Canal Festival this weekend; the canal’s still closed after a hot, dry summer. We’re really going to miss it, but we just know it’ll be a brilliant weekend!

“A massive thank you to the organisers and volunteers for keeping the festival spirit alive; we’ll be back next year, bigger and better!”

The festival will run from 11am until 10pm on Saturday and from 11am until 5pm on Sunday.