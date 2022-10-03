Photos from Banbury's popular Canal Festival
Here are a selection of photographs from the weekend’s Canal Festival in Banbury.
Banbury’s two-day canal festival kicked off on Saturday (September 1) with bright sunshine and large crowds.
The festival was a fun-packed weekend event with many forms of entertainment and attractions for all the family.
Visitors to the festival enjoyed boat trips, live music, dance displays, charity stalls, a covered market, and plenty of refreshments.
Bridge Street Park hosted live music and food stalls – and Chamberlaine Court car park was home to Dance Banbury’s programme of dazzling performances and workshops – plus more food sellers.
Traders sold a wide variety of goods from moored narrowboats, ensuring the towpath was busy with customers throughout the day, and the covered market provided a great venue for local musicians that entertained the crowds.
Independent retailers filled lock29 in Castle Quay with a selection of cuisines and the shopping centre’s North car park 2 played host to a vegan market.