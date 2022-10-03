News you can trust since 1838
The festival reminded visitors that the canal, which opened in 1778, was an important chapter in Banbury’s development.

Photos from Banbury's popular Canal Festival

Here are a selection of photographs from the weekend’s Canal Festival in Banbury.

By Jack Ingham
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:37 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:38 pm

Banbury’s two-day canal festival kicked off on Saturday (September 1) with bright sunshine and large crowds.

The festival was a fun-packed weekend event with many forms of entertainment and attractions for all the family.

Visitors to the festival enjoyed boat trips, live music, dance displays, charity stalls, a covered market, and plenty of refreshments.

Bridge Street Park hosted live music and food stalls – and Chamberlaine Court car park was home to Dance Banbury’s programme of dazzling performances and workshops – plus more food sellers.

Traders sold a wide variety of goods from moored narrowboats, ensuring the towpath was busy with customers throughout the day, and the covered market provided a great venue for local musicians that entertained the crowds.

Independent retailers filled lock29 in Castle Quay with a selection of cuisines and the shopping centre’s North car park 2 played host to a vegan market.

1. Banbury Canal Festival 2022

The festival started when town mayor Jayne Strangwood arrived by narrowboat and cut a ‘let’s go’ ribbon.

Photo: Submitted Image

2. Banbury Canal Festival 2022

Moored narrowboats selling a variety of goods were busy and customers packed the towpath.

Photo: Submitted Image

3. Banbury Canal Festival 2022

Dance group Folk Dance Remixed entertained the crowds.

Photo: Submitted Image

4. Banbury Canal Festival 2022

Dancers Folk Dance Remixed are a fresh, quirky, colourful and magical collision of traditional, Hip Hop and Folk dance and music styles.

Photo: Submitted Image

