Photos from Banbury's popular Canal Festival

Banbury’s two-day canal festival kicked off on Saturday (September 1) with bright sunshine and large crowds.

The festival was a fun-packed weekend event with many forms of entertainment and attractions for all the family.

Visitors to the festival enjoyed boat trips, live music, dance displays, charity stalls, a covered market, and plenty of refreshments.

Bridge Street Park hosted live music and food stalls – and Chamberlaine Court car park was home to Dance Banbury’s programme of dazzling performances and workshops – plus more food sellers.

Traders sold a wide variety of goods from moored narrowboats, ensuring the towpath was busy with customers throughout the day, and the covered market provided a great venue for local musicians that entertained the crowds.

Independent retailers filled lock29 in Castle Quay with a selection of cuisines and the shopping centre’s North car park 2 played host to a vegan market.

1. Banbury Canal Festival 2022 The festival started when town mayor Jayne Strangwood arrived by narrowboat and cut a ‘let’s go’ ribbon. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2. Banbury Canal Festival 2022 Moored narrowboats selling a variety of goods were busy and customers packed the towpath. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3. Banbury Canal Festival 2022 Dance group Folk Dance Remixed entertained the crowds. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

4. Banbury Canal Festival 2022 Dancers Folk Dance Remixed are a fresh, quirky, colourful and magical collision of traditional, Hip Hop and Folk dance and music styles. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales