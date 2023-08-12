Photo Gallery: Art rock icons 10cc bring second day of Cropredy to a close

The festival concludes today with a headline set by hosts Fairport Convention.

10cc brought the second day of Fairport’s Cropredy Convention to a close yesterday, returning to the festival to play some of their biggest hits.

The annual three day festival takes place in Williamscot, on the border of Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire.

After opening with The Wall Street Shuffle, headliners 10cc treated fans to a set packed full of classic singles including Life Is A Minestrone, The Things We Do For Love, I’m Not In Love and their 1973 chart topping single Rubber Bullets.

Joining 10cc were Fisherman’s Friends, Strawbs, Richie Owens & The Farm Bureau, Easy Star All-Stars, Peat & Diesel, Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri and Joshua Burnell.

The opening day of Cropredy Convention was headlined by Nile Rodgers & CHIC and tonight, hosts Fairport Convention will take to the stage with a host of special guests for their traditional closing set.

A gallery of photos from the opening day is available here: Cropredy Day One.

1 . 10cc 10cc headlining the second day of Cropredy Convention 2023. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

2 . Fisherman's Friends Fisherman's Friends performing on the second day of Cropredy Convention 2023. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

3 . Fisherman's Friends Fisherman's Friends performing on the second day of Cropredy Convention 2023. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

4 . Crowds at Cropredy Crowds watching acts performing on the second day of Cropredy Convention 2023. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7