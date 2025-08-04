Over six thousand music fans set to descend on village near Banbury for the legendary Fairport's Cropredy Convention

Over six thousand folk music fans are set to descend on the area this weekend (August 7, 8, and 9) for the return of the legendary Fairport's Cropredy Convention music festival.

Now in its 47th year, the iconic folk festival draws thousands of music fans from across the country to the Banbury area each summer.

This year’s festival promises to be slightly different, as organisers have reduced ticket numbers from around 20,000 to 6,500.

The festival will be smaller and more intimate than in previous years; however, it still promises the charm, friendliness, and eclectic music offerings that fans have come to expect.

Fairport's Cropredy Convention 2025 will get underway on Thursday, with an acoustic set by members of Fairport Convention.

This will be followed by performances from Joe Broughton's Conservatoire Folk Ensemble, Rosalie Cunningham, and Peatbog Faeries before celebrated guitar player Albert Lee rounds off the first day’s action.

Friday kicks off with the talented pupils from Cropredy Primary School taking to the stage to sing folk songs about their village’s history.

After that, there will be performances by Churchfitters, Plumhall, King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys, City Funk Orchestra, and Skipinnish.

In the evening, Barcelona’s El Pony Pisador and The Urban Folk Quartet will warm up the crowd before The Trevor Horn Band performs the headline set.

Saturday’s entertainment gets underway with sets from The Salts, Richard Digance, The Henry Girls, and The Deborah Bonham Band.

Later in the day, Bob Fox and Billy Mitchell will hit the main stage, as will ex-Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre.

As is tradition with the festival, Fairport Convention and friends of the band will get together for a stirring performance to close the festival on Saturday evening.

Despite the current bad weather, Fairport Convention fans will be relieved to hear that the Met Office predicts good weather for the return of the Banbury area’s biggest music festival.

Alongside the great acts performing on the main field of the festival, Cropredy Fringe events will be taking place at The Brasenose Inn and The Red Lion pubs as well as the Old Dairy Farm Caravan and Camping in the village.

There will also be the annual car boot festival on the village’s sports field and breakfasts available at the village hall, St Mary's Church and the Methodist Chapel.