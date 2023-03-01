Musical comedy duo near Brackley set to perform anniversary concert at village hall where journey began

The musical comedy duo Holler n’ Duck is celebrating their tenth anniversary with a concert on April 1 in the same village hall where it all started.

Musical comedy duo Holler n' Duck are returning to the village hall where it all started with a special 10 year anniversary concert.

Holler n' Duck performed their very first musical comedy concert ten years ago at the Evenley Village Hall, where they had the audience in tears of laughter with their original comic songs and playful banter.

The comedy duo is made up of song writer, singer, guitarist, and pianist Kevin O’Regan and Kevin Ward, who plays five-string fretless bass. The pair also play together in the well-known folk project, the Kevin O’Regan Band.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin O’Regan explained the inspiration behind Holler n' Duck, saying: "I’m a great admirer of Flanders and Swan, and our name comes from theirs - Flanders becomes Holland, which becomes Holler and Swan becomes Duck.

Most Popular

"Our act is a latter-day version, musically more diverse and perhaps not quite so gentlemanly, though it contains no offensive material of the sort that seems to characterise much modern stand-up comedy."

The show's proceeds will be split between Brackley Food Bank and St George's Church in Evenley. The show starts at 7.30 pm and tickets are £12.50 each. They can be booked by telephone at 01280 702300 or by email at [email protected]

Advertisement

Advertisement