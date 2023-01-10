News you can trust since 1838
Music Review: 'Pop Up Bowie' at The Mill Arts Centre Banbury

Steve Miller reviews the award winning tribute to David Bowie at The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury on Saturday January 7.

By Steve Miller
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 5:09pm
What better for David Bowie aficionados on a cold and rainy early January night than an assured, passionate tribute to the Thin White Duke.

A tight and capable three piece band backed seasoned lookalike performer Paul Anthony who moved, postured and most importantly sounded like the musical icon he admires and is a such a fan of.

The first set opened with the chilling and atmospheric Cat People setting the bar high for the oncoming plethora of classic hits.

John I’m only Dancing launched a first visit into the seventies with combined acoustic and electric fervour.

    The sheer eclectic nature of genre with Bowies songs are evident as we sweep through the set from the funky soul of Young Americans and Fame ( co written by John Lennon) to the classic rock ballad tour de force that is Life on Mars.

    The Brian Eno produced Berlin art rock of Heroes showed the singers vocal dexterity, and with the potent and riff-laden Ziggy Stardust ensuing we had heard the best performed number going into the Intermission.

    Set two resumed with a brace of tracks from 1983 China Girl and Modern Love, leading to a fine interpretation of the soulful Golden Years .

    Any Bowie tribute would pay particular homage to the cosmic themed element of his song writing, and versions of Starman, Space Oddity, and a rousing Moonage Daydream were very well received by the faithful.

    Jean Genie succeeded in bringing most of the congregation to their feet, and was followed by Suffragette City featuring some fine lead guitar a la Mick Ronson.

    A well deserved encore with Under Pressure and the number one single Lets Dance with the appropriate Nile Rogers thumping bass guitar sound .

    So job done for this accomplished quartet having musicianship very much aligned with showmanship.

    Hunky Dory as the great man himself may have said.

