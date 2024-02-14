Music quartet to play 30 different historical instruments at Banbury church concert
The Sounds Historical early music ensemble will also talk about the music, instruments, and composers at the upcoming avian-themed The Bird Fancyer’s Delight concert on February 22.
Musicians Heidi Fardell, Mary Tyers, Linda Sayce and Alison Kinder will play a variety of 17th and 18th century instruments, including recorders, baroque flutes, lutes, theorboes, and viols.
Heidi from the group said: “Their concert is inspired by birdsong, from historical composers across several centuries, including music by Byrd, Morley, Couperin, Arne, Poglietti, Monteclair, Zahnhausen and Van Eyck.
"We aim to keep our concerts accessible and inclusive, as well as entertaining and fascinating!”
As part of a local tour, Sounds Historical will also perform in Bloxham on Friday 23 and Chipping Norton on Saturday 24.
The concert will take place at St Mary’s Church on Thursday February 22 at 7:30pm. For more information, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/soundshistorical