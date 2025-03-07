More stars named for this year's Big Feastival near Chipping Norton

More stars have been named for this year's Big Feastival, which will take part near Chipping Norton over the August bank holiday weekend.

The newly announced acts include BRIT Award-winning pop sensation Mabel, rising star Caity Baser and The Waeve, in addition to Daydreamers and The Kites. Taking place from August 22 – 24 on Alex James’ farm in the Cotswolds in Kingham, camping, weekend and day tickets are on sale now at www.bigfeastival.com

Mabel joins this year’s stellar line-up, bringing her smash hit singles and infectious energy to Big Feastival 2025. Known for beat-driven anthems ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ and ‘Let Them Know’, Mabel has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerhouse vocals and R&B-infused pop. Also joining the line-up is rising star Caity Baser, hailed for her genre-blending sound and dazzling stage presence. Having gained a dedicated following thanks to her unapologetic lyrics and fearless approach to music, her main stage performance promises to be an unforgettable set from one of the UK’s most exciting new artists.

Indie Rock duo The Waeve are set to make their Big Feastival debut across the August bank holiday weekend. Formed by Alex James’ Blur bandmate Graham Coxon alongside singer-songwriter Rose Elinor Dougall, The Waeve blend melodic guitars with pensive songwriting, resulting in an atmospheric and mesmerising sound. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2023 to great critical acclaim.

Also confirmed are The Kites who combine ambitious melodies with lyrics fuelled by zeitgeist and newcomers Daydreamers, an exciting four piece from London adding fresh talent to the weekend’s stellar music offering.

They join a stacked music line-up including headliners Nelly Furtado, Faithless and Alex James’ Britpop Classical, with special guests announcing soon in addition to Travis, The Wombats, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Rizzle Kicks, Tom Walker, Maxïmo Park and many more.

The organisers of the festival said: "Big Feastival also promises to be a culinary extravaganza like no other, with appearances from the renowned Michelin-starred Raymond Blanc and the iconic Si King of the beloved Hairy Bikers taking place on the Big Kitchen stage. Simon Rimmer, Emily English, August Bernstein, DJ BBQ & Chops will also cook up a storm across the weekend, in addition to a host of other celebrated culinary experts."