More acts announced to play at Alex James' Big Feastival near Chipping Norton

By Jack Ingham
Published 31st Jul 2025, 10:31 BST
More bands and performers have been announced for this year’s Big Feastival, held at Alex James’ dairy farm near Chipping Norton.

The festival, which combines music performances from top acts with food from some of the UK’s most loved chefs, returns on the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 22-24).

This year’s lineup boasts over 100 music performances, 50 street food vendors, and well over 200 dishes on offer to festival goers.

Organisers of the festival said: “This annual spectacular celebrates the British summertime in style, offering a perfect blend of live music, acclaimed chefs, vibrant street food, and endless activities for the whole family.”

Laura Whitmore and Alex James at the Big Feastival 2024.placeholder image
Laura Whitmore and Alex James at the Big Feastival 2024.

Headliners for this year include Nelly Furtado, Faithless, Travis, and The Wombats, with supporting slots going to Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tom Walker, Rizzle Kicks, and Mabel.

Other stars performing at the festival include Maximo Park, Caity Baser, The Pigeon Detectives, Scouting for Girls, Daniel Bedingfield, Brooke Combe, The Wave, Remember Monday, Calum Bowie, and Toby Lee.

New for this year will be the premiere performance of Alex James’ Britpop Classical, who will be performing the biggest anthems of the Britpop era with the cinematic power of a full orchestra.

The unique show will feature the likes of actor and cultural icon Phil Daniels, known as the voice behind Blur’s Parklife.

Reef frontman Gary Stringer, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Fran Healy and Dougie Payne from 90s band Travis will also be joining Alex James on stage for the special performance.

Big Feastival organisers have announced five of the tracks that are getting the orchestral treatment: T. Rex’s Get It On, Supergrass’ Alright, Reef’s Place Your Hands, Blur’s Girls and Boys and The Verve’s Bittersweet Symphony.

Elsewhere at the festival, DJs like Charlie Hedges, Artful Dodger, Syrup Takeover: Seb Fontaine B2B Tall Paul and Fish56Octagon will ensure the party carries on until the early hours.

Top chefs like Raymond Blanc, Si King, Simon Rimmer, Cherish Finden, Emily English, Matthew Ryle, and Thomas Straker will also be putting on demonstrations and workshops throughout the festival.

Alongside the great food and music on offer, the festival offers a stellar line-up of entertainment to keep the young attendees entertained, which includes children’s TV legend Justin Fletcher, Strictly star Oti Mabuse, and the daring thrills of Chris Bullzini’s High Wire.

For more information, visit: https://bigfeastival.com/

