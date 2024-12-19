Christmas Songs: 11 misheard Christmas lyrics named - and what the songs actually say

Published 19th Dec 2024
“Olive the other reindeer" and “Police got me down” - here’s some of the most misheard Christmas song lyrics

Despite the countless times we’ve heard Christmas staples over the years, their lyrics still manage to leave room for the occasional mondegreen.

A mondegreen, you may ask? It's a misheard or misinterpreted lyric that gives a song a whole new, often humorous, meaning. The term was coined by American writer Sylvia Wright in a 1954 essay for Harper's Magazine. She described how, as a child, she misheard a line from the Scottish ballad 'The Bonny Earl of Murray.'

The actual lyric was 'They hae slain the Earl o' Moray, and laid him on the green,' but Wright misheard it as 'They hae slain the Earl o' Moray, and Lady Mondegreen.'

This misunderstanding gave birth to the term, which has since been used to describe any amusing or puzzling misinterpretation of song lyrics or phrases.

While Peter Kay may have brought the idea to the stage with his stand up routine, we’ve decided to have a dig around the internet to find 11 Christmas songs with lyrics that have been misheard.

Were you confused though by any of the lyrics on our list, or have you your own mondegreen you’d like to share?

Actual lyric: "I just want you for my own, more than you could ever know." / Misheard as: "I just want a four-mile home, more than you could ever know."

1. Mariah Carey - "All I Want For Christmas"

Actual lyric: "I just want you for my own, more than you could ever know." / Misheard as: "I just want a four-mile home, more than you could ever know."

Actual lyric: "Deck the halls with boughs of holly." / Misheard as: "Deck the halls with Buddy Holly."

2. Traditional - "Deck The Halls"

Actual lyric: "Deck the halls with boughs of holly." / Misheard as: "Deck the halls with Buddy Holly."

Actual lyric: "I kept them with me, babe." / Misheard as: "I come from Whitley Bay."

3. The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl - "Fairytale of New York"

Actual lyric: "I kept them with me, babe." / Misheard as: "I come from Whitley Bay."

Actual lyric: "Feliz Navidad." / Misheard as: "Police got me down."

4. José Feliciano - "Feliz Navidad"

Actual lyric: "Feliz Navidad." / Misheard as: "Police got me down."

