The playlist highlights the growing need for more care and “dignity” for those receiving end-of-life care

A playlist of 10 songs has been curated by the terminally ill through the help of Marie Curie.

The playlist highlights not only the emotional solace those at the end of life feel from the songs, but also that end of life care is to maintain ‘quality over quantity’.

The playlist aims to draw attention to those wishing for “dignity and comfort,” with research demonstrating many are not receiving the end of life care they need.

Marie Curie has unveiled a unique Spotify playlist , curated by terminally ill people, to reflect the music that resonates most at the end of life.

The playlist, a first of its kind, was inspired by a survey conducted by Marie Curie, the leading UK end-of-life charity, which asked bereaved individuals about the music their loved ones had chosen before passing.

Marie Curie nurses, who provide expert end-of-life care , often help patients create these playlists to listen to during their final weeks or days, giving them emotional solace when it's needed most.

Marie Curie have helped terminally ill patients curate their favourite songs for end of life care, as the charity looks to provide more focus on the quality for those in care. | Canva/Spotify

The release coincides with a new report, Public Attitudes to Death, Dying & Bereavement in the UK Revisited (PADDUK), from the Marie Curie Research Centre at Cardiff University . The report highlights that while people’s priority at the end of life is to maintain quality over quantity, for many, this is still not the reality.

A staggering one-third of dying individuals in the UK experience severe pain during their last week of life, with many not receiving the care they need.

While alleviating pain is a priority, as revealed by the PADDUK study, patients also express a deep desire for dignity, comfort, and the presence of loved ones in their final days. Music, as many caregivers and families report, plays a critical role in creating a peaceful and comforting atmosphere.

According to polling commissioned by Marie Curie, 82% of individuals in end-of-life care listened to music, with 84% of respondents agreeing that it helped relax and calm their loved ones. Music not only helped ease emotional distress and anxiety for 61% of patients but also strengthened bonds between loved ones, created a sense of normalcy, and provided much-needed comfort.

Marie Curie Nurse Jan Palmer, who has worked with the charity for over 20 years, says the findings align with what she hears from families and patients daily: “Everyone deserves the best possible palliative and end-of-life care, no matter who they are and where they live. Music helps provide comfort and dignity in a person’s final moments, which is something we strive to give all our patients.”

Dr. Tracey McConnell , a music therapy expert, explains how music plays a vital therapeutic role at the end of life: “Terminal illness can result in feelings of isolation, but music therapy offers a way to express emotions when words fail. Music helps us connect with what it means to be human, creating an important space for emotional relief.”

The top 10 songs chosen by those in end of life care

I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston My Way – Frank Sinatra The Best – Tina Turner Over the Rainbow – Judy Garland Girls Just Want to Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper Angels – Robbie Williams Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong Beautiful – Christina Aguilera Hey Jude – The Beatles These are the Days of our Lives – Queen

Do you agree with the top ten songs on Marie Curie’s playlist or have you a song already selected when it comes to the end of your time? Let us know your thoughts on this sensitive topic by leaving a comment down below.