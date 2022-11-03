Banbury Historical Society will present a lecture by expert of archaeology Julian Munby on ‘Mapping Medieval Oxford’ next week Thursday November 10.

The lecture will be based upon research done for the latest volume of the British Historic Towns Atlas, which covers the city of Oxford, and will be led by the recently retired head of buildings archaeology at Oxford Archaeology.

Julian Munby has been researching the history of Oxford for many years, and combines his special interest in its buildings and city views with his passion for maps, which he will be showing many of in the course of the lecture.

The lecture takes place in the Education Studio of Banbury Museum and Gallery, and will also be streamed using Microsoft Teams Live.

If you wish to attend the lecture, sign in with [email protected] to receive the link.

Most Popular