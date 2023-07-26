News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Lots of laughter and excitement as circus comes to village near Banbury

The Friends of Hook Norton School have organised for a 600-seat big top circus to come to the village on September 20.
By Jack Ingham
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:44 BST

The circus, which will be set up on the village’s sports field, will raise money for much-needed funds for Hook Norton C of E Primary School.

International performers will assemble in the village to entertain and put on a show suitable for all ages.

Rowena Byrne, from the Friends of Hook Norton, said: "Original comedy from Miss Pippa Lee, the Ring Mistress, Zak the Clown, and a host of characters, who will take the audience to the world of 'imagine!' and immerse everyone in lots of laughter and excitement.

Most Popular
    The Friends of Hook Norton have organised for a circus to come to the village in September.The Friends of Hook Norton have organised for a circus to come to the village in September.
    The Friends of Hook Norton have organised for a circus to come to the village in September.

    "A fusion of international artists performing enthralling daredevil acts, with the audience sitting so close they could be part of the show."

    The show will run from 6 to 8pm, and tickets are £12.50pp or £15 if you’d like a hotdog from Hook Norton Butchers included.

    To book a ticket, email [email protected]