Local bands set to rock Banbury's Market Place tonight (July 25) at free concert
The concert organised by the Banbury Music Mix radio team alongside the town council is one of the biggest events in the town’s calendar.
Last year, organisers estimated around 2,000 people packed into the Market Place to enjoy the night of live music.
Alongside the great line-up of local bands, there will be several food and drink stalls offering snacks, hot food, and refreshments.
Today’s event gets underway at 5.30pm and will come to a close at around 10.30pm.
First to hit the stage will be acoustic act Seven Hours Behind, who will be performing a set of anthemic covers from all eras.
Following them at 6.30pm will be rock ‘n’ roll and rhythm and blues quartet The Sidekicks.
From 7.30pm to 8.14pm, veteran blues and rock ‘n’ roll act The Medicine Men will be hitting the stage with their signature high-energy style.
At 8.30pm Hampton Riot will take the audience back to 1977 with a set of classic punk covers featuring songs from the Sex Pistols, The Clash, Ramones, and Still Little Fingers.
To finish what promises to be a great evening, indie and rock covers act J.E.E.P. will take to the stage from 9.30pm until 10.30pm.
For more information about tonight’s event, visit the Banbury Music Mix Radio’s page at: https://www.facebook.com/banburymusicmixradio?locale=en_GB
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.