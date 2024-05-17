Local band Neon Nights prepare for debut album release

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular Banbury band Neon Nights are preparing for their debut album 'Thirty Three' to be released this summer. The first single from their album 'A drop for your soul' will be released on 24th May with their second single set for release mid June.

Banbury band Neon Nights consisting of members Dan Bonas on lead vocals and bass, Liam Morgan on lead guitar and vocals, Tom Stilgoe on guitar and vocals and Steve Parish on drums will be bringing their debut album 'Thirty Three' out this July.

The band have performed in Banbury, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire building their name around well known venues such as The Craufurd Arms, Esquires and also local music venues such as Also Known As, The Wine Vaults & The Wheatsheaf.

The first single 'A drop for your soul' will be released on 24th May avaliable on all streaming platforms.

The band has been hard at work over the last year writing and recording the songs for the album at Get Loud Studios in Daventry and Woodworm Studios Barford St Michael.