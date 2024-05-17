Local band Neon Nights prepare for debut album release
Banbury band Neon Nights consisting of members Dan Bonas on lead vocals and bass, Liam Morgan on lead guitar and vocals, Tom Stilgoe on guitar and vocals and Steve Parish on drums will be bringing their debut album 'Thirty Three' out this July.
The band have performed in Banbury, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire building their name around well known venues such as The Craufurd Arms, Esquires and also local music venues such as Also Known As, The Wine Vaults & The Wheatsheaf.
The first single 'A drop for your soul' will be released on 24th May avaliable on all streaming platforms.
The band has been hard at work over the last year writing and recording the songs for the album at Get Loud Studios in Daventry and Woodworm Studios Barford St Michael.
With catchy melodies and emotionally charged narratives their music has gained appreciation and praise from followers and music lovers. It promises to be a busy and exciting summer for Neon Nights and their album is definitely worth keeping an eye out for.