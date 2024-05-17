Local band Neon Nights prepare for debut album release

By Dan BonasContributor
Published 17th May 2024, 13:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Popular Banbury band Neon Nights are preparing for their debut album 'Thirty Three' to be released this summer. The first single from their album 'A drop for your soul' will be released on 24th May with their second single set for release mid June.

Banbury band Neon Nights consisting of members Dan Bonas on lead vocals and bass, Liam Morgan on lead guitar and vocals, Tom Stilgoe on guitar and vocals and Steve Parish on drums will be bringing their debut album 'Thirty Three' out this July.

The band have performed in Banbury, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire building their name around well known venues such as The Craufurd Arms, Esquires and also local music venues such as Also Known As, The Wine Vaults & The Wheatsheaf.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first single 'A drop for your soul' will be released on 24th May avaliable on all streaming platforms.

Neon NightsNeon Nights
Neon Nights

The band has been hard at work over the last year writing and recording the songs for the album at Get Loud Studios in Daventry and Woodworm Studios Barford St Michael.

With catchy melodies and emotionally charged narratives their music has gained appreciation and praise from followers and music lovers. It promises to be a busy and exciting summer for Neon Nights and their album is definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

Related topics:BanburyNorthamptonshire