Live at the Apollo and Would I Lie To You? comedian comes to Banbury in January

Comedian Chris McCausland from Live at the Apollo and Would I Lie To You? will be performing in Banbury in January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The comedian, who is blind due to retinitis pigmentosa, will be taking his new show titled ‘Yonks’ to The Mill Arts Centre on Tuesday January 9 and Wednesday January 10.

Chris is best known for his appearances on flagship comedy shows like Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The Last Leg, and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46-year-old Liverpudlian has been performing stand-up for two decades and has also appeared on Live at the Apollo three times and performed at the Royal Variety Performance in 2021.

Most Popular

Comedian Chris McCausland will perform in Banbury next January.

Chris will start the tour in Banbury but go on to visit over 80 theatres throughout next year, up until the final show at the Hammersmith Apollo on December 13.

Speaking about the ‘Yonks’ Chris said: “All the material is different, but different in a lot of ways. The last show was pretty personal. There was a lot about my experiences of being blind, being a dad, being a husband, and doing all of that in the dark.

"This show has none of that, really, this show is really quite daft. I’ve gone old-school. It’s about loads of funny stuff, everything from my hatred of Shakespeare to my love of Schwarzenegger, from Jesus to doughnuts and A.I. to turnips; it’s a real bucket load of stuff, and family life doesn’t get a look in this time.