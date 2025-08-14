Lineup of popular local bands set to perform at Katharine House fundraiser gig in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Aug 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 16:40 BST
A lineup of Banbury bands and artists will be performing at this year’s Vaultstock, which supports the Katharine House Hospice charity.

The popular fundraising event, Vaultstock, returns to The Wine Vaults for its ninth year this month (Saturday, August 23).

This year’s event promises to be the biggest yet, with five local acts set to rock the Parson’s Street venue.

Kicking off at 2pm and running until late in the evening, this year’s lineup includes local favourites like Uninvited, Pete Watkins, Different Wavelengths, Til Dawn, and headliners The Shades.

This year's Vaultstock has a packed lineup of talented local bands and artists.placeholder image
One of the organisers of the event, Mattie Cummings, said: “Now in its ninth year, Vaultstock has grown into Banbury’s biggest celebration of local talent.

“A day and night of incredible live music that showcases everything we love about a proper night out in town, all while raising money for Katharine House Hospice.”

For more information about Vaultstock 2025, visit here.

