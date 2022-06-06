It's all systems go for The Light to open this week, on Friday, June 10

The Castle Quay Waterfront venue had hoped to open at Easter and then in time for last week’s half-term holiday – but now it’s all systems go for the doors to open on Friday.

The 55,000 square foot entertainment space covers three floors overlooking the canal.

There will be a seven-screen cinema, ranging in size from 54 seats to 148, with a variety of seating options including armchairs, electric recliners, sofas and lounger beds.

Other attractions include a ten-lane bowling alley, a retro arcade, a climbing centre, interactive darts, a karaoke room, a diner, American pool tables and more.

James Morris, CEO of The Light, previously told the Banbury Guardian: “We’re so thrilled to open in Banbury and are looking forward to welcoming the people of Oxfordshire to enjoy this exciting entertainment and leisure venue. Whether you’re looking for delicious food, an amazing movie, fun with your friends bowling, playing darts or climbing, we’ve got something for everyone and can’t wait for you to experience the best in entertainment.

"This is a special site. We’ve really been evolving this offer. This is our most diverse offer.

"It’s all about celebrating the canal and Banbury’s heritage and giving Banbury something exciting for the future.”