Jazz band hopes to spread 'message of love' at concert for Ukraine charity near Banbury

A jazz band made up of musicians from across Oxfordshire and Berkshire is putting on a concert in support of a Ukraine aid charity at Deddington’s Church of St Peter and St Paul.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ukraine Solidarity Jazz Band will be bringing their set of soulful jazz to Deddington on Sunday, September 14.

Formed in January 2023, the band fundraises for various projects supporting Ukraine by performing up and down the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An organiser of the concert said: “The Band's mission is to stand with Ukrainian people, to fundraise for Ukraine-related projects, to help people stay connected during these difficult times, and to bring a message of love and celebrate camaraderie between British and Ukrainian people through music.”

The Ukraine Solidarity Jazz Band will perform in Deddington next month (September 14) to fundraise for the Driving Ukraine charity.

Alongside Deddington’s own Steve Kershaw on bass, the band features Ukrainian Kyrill Avilov, who brought his saxophone with him after fleeing the invasion.

The rest of the band comprises vocalists Fleur Stevenson, Katrina Likhtman, and Steve Foster, pianist Maff Potts, guitarist Robert Otwinowski and drummer Ben Robins.

Money from the event will be donated to the Driving Ukraine charity set up by Deddington resident Fynn Watt in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rally-cross competitor, Fynn has channelled his energy for motorsports into delivering aid and helping to save lives in Ukraine.

Since founding the charity at age 21, Fynn has helped to deliver more than 224 vehicles in 44 convoys and has raised over £1.5M for people affected by the war.

Every month, seven or eight refurbished vehicles, including fully equipped ambulances, leave Deddington and are taken to Ukraine by local volunteers thanks to Fynn’s Driving Ukraine.

The vehicles are then handed over to volunteer medics and paramedics, humanitarian bomb-disposal teams, combat medics, Ukrainian hospitals, and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organiser of the event added: “This promises to be an evening of great music in support of Ukraine, so let the soulful sounds of jazz fill this beautiful venue as we unite in support of those affected by war.

“Every note played and every donation made will contribute directly towards buying, refurbishing and delivering vehicles to Ukraine’s frontlines, bringing heroes home, saving lives in the field, and bringing hope, healing, and critical assistance where it’s needed most.”

The concert gets underway at 7pm and will finish around 9.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased by cash from Hamptons Estate Agents in Deddington Market Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poeple can also get tickets between 9am and 12.30pm from the Ukraine Stall at Deddington Farmers Market on Saturday, August 23

They can also be purchased online at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/jazz-evening-in-support-of-ukraine-and-drivingukraine-tickets-1567493257529

Alternatively, people will be able to buy tickets on the door at the Church of St Peter and St Paul on the evening of the concert.

There will also be a bar operating all evening, serving audience members wine, beer, and soft drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A raffle will be held during the interval, and the draw will take place after the concert.

Anyone who can’t attend the concert but would still like to support Driving Ukraine can make a donation on the charity’s website at: https://drivingukraine.org/