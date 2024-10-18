Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Start revising your Spotify playlists - James Blunt might be changing his name

James Blunt might be required to change his name after today, should the UK Album Chart be in his favour.

With the 20th anniversary reissue of Back to Bedlam, the singer promised to change his name to Blunty McBluntface should he reach the top spot.

Hours before the official UK Album Chart is revealed by BBC Radio 1, what are the betting odds Blunt becomes McBluntface?

Whether you like him or not, many cannot argue that James Blunt continually puts his money where his mouth is - but will his latest promise lead to a trip to the deed poll office shortly?

The You’re Beautiful singer, who has experienced somewhat of a career renaissance since leaning into the “trolling” he’s had to endure since his massive hit became an earworm in 2004, announced ahead of the reissue of Back to Bedlam that he would change his name should he hit the top spot.

Of all the options that he was suggested, one reigned supreme with 33,000 votes - Blunty McBluntface . Which, I can assure you, is not the kind of name you want to accidentally mispronounce, even if you are an ardent Blunt “hater.”

Is today the day that James Blunt hereby becomes known as Blunty McBluntface? | Gettys/Canva

But true to his word, as evidenced by a recent social media post promoting his campaign for the 20th anniversary of his celebrated album reaching the top of the charts this weekend, the singer is set to change his name should he reach the top spot. Cue fans and maybe those slightly spiteful having the opportunity to re-name James Blunt.

But what are the current betting odds that James Blunt is going to have to spend the next few weeks before Christmas changing all his personal details from his birth name to, yes, Blunty McBluntface?

What are the betting odds James Blunt will have to change his name?

It’s looking quite possible that many wanting to see James Blunt change his name might get their wish. That’s according to Betway , who are calling 8/1 odds that the 20th anniversary reissue of Back to Bedlam will top the UK charts - despite James Blunt now hoping it only reaches the runner up position.

The official midweek album chart revealed Back to Bedlam at number four, below Short N’Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter, Charlie XCX’s Brat in second place and Paul Heaton’s The Mighty Several album in the top spot.

But there might be a last-minute surge after Blunt’s recent video made its way online.

Speaking about the betting odds, Betway spokesperson, Chad Yeomans said “With odds of 8/1 on the album reaching No.1 on Friday, could fans be set to see ‘Blunty McBluntface’ on tour next February? All eyes are now on whether ‘Back to Bedlam’ can secure that coveted No.1 spot!”

All will be revealed when the official UK Album Chart for this week is revealed on BBC Radio 1 from 4pm today (October 18 2024.)

Have you bought or downloaded a copy of James Blunt’s reissue of Back to Bedlam just to see him having to change his name by deed poll? Let us know your thoughts about the singer’s stunt by leaving a comment down below.