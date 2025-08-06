The son of Ozzy Osbourne shares a heart-breaking tribute on social media a week after the world bid farewell to the Prince of Darkness

Jack Osbourne has made his first public comment since the death of his father, Ozzy Osbourne.

He described that he was ‘blessed’ to be part of a very small group who could call him “Dad.”

The post on Instagram comes as the death certificate for the late metal icon revealed his death was a result of a cardiac arrest.

It’s almost been a week since the music world said their last goodbyes to heavy metal icon, and one of Birmingham’s beloved sons, Ozzy Osbourne.

With the funeral procession attended by hundreds, and the emotional scenes of Ozzy’s surviving family members, including Sharon and Kelly, Jack Osbourne has now broken his silence to comment publicly for the first time since the death of his father.

Jack Osbourne shared his first public comment about the death of his father, Ozzy Osbourne, on social media earlier today. | AFP via Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Jack’s post featured a fitting montage of family moments Ozzy had with him over the years, set to the Ozzy song ‘So Tired,’ with the montage kicking off with a video of Ozzy being interviewed on an episode of Howard Stern’s radio show when he introduced Jack to the world.

“I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches,” Jack’s post reads: “He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad’.

“My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man, and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.”

He concluded the post with a quote from Hunter S. Thompson, signing off his message after the quote stating, “That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully.”

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76, only two weeks after his final performance at Villa Park in Birmingham. His cause of death has been cited as a cardiac arrest, according to his death certificate.

