'It’s about supporting local musicians and dancing your socks off!' - Two live music events at village near Banbury

Last year's Bodicote Bash at the Horse and Jockey.

Two pubs in a village near Banbury will host live music events next month.

The first event to take place in Bodicote is the ‘Witney Music Comes to Bodicote’ event at The Plough on Saturday, July 5.

This event, as the name suggests, will feature several musicians and DJs from Witney travelling up to Bodicote for a day of music.

Landlord at The Plough, Jonathan Faherty, who used to manage a pub in Witney, said, “The event promises to be an afternoon of great vibes and community spirit.

“We’ve felt so welcomed since arriving in Bodicote, and we can’t wait to share this celebration with you all.”

The event gets underway with acoustic covers act Ryan and Bryony at 2pm, this is followed by a set from singer-pianist Lottie at 3.45pm.

Following this, DJs Mr White and FunkSoulStu will jump on the decks for a set of Latin, Mod, Motown and Indie.

In the evening, the covers act ‘All About the Groove’ will play upbeat party anthems late into the night.

A week later (Saturday, July 12), the Horse and Jockey will be hosting its Bodicote Bash one-day festival for the second year.

Running from 1pm until 10.45pm, the event will feature live music and food vendors.

Bodicote Bash features a packed lineup that includes local artists such as Sonic Eclectica, Facade, Voodoo Salon, Medicine Men, Pete Watkins, Neon Nights, Warwick Junction and Cold Blue Daze.

Landlady at the Horse and Jockey, Kelly Woodward, said: “Bodfest was a brilliant event much loved by locals, and so, to keep the spirit alive, we teamed up with a few passionate locals, Steve Hall, Sian Phillips and Jason Hill, to create something new for the village.

“It’s all about discovering and supporting local musicians, dancing your socks off, meeting new faces, and generally getting merry in great company.

“It’s been a real community effort, and last year we had an incredible turnout. The weather was kind, the music was fantastic, and the pub garden was packed with hundreds of happy faces.”

Similar to Bodfest, the Horse and Jockey will be collecting donations for a number of local projects.

Last year, they supplied toys and crafts to Kingsfield Nursery, donated to animal charity B.A.R.K.S., and installed a 24/7 accessible defibrillator outside the pub.