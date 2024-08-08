Rick Wakeman and The English Rock Ensemble on stage at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.Rick Wakeman and The English Rock Ensemble on stage at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.
In Pictures: Rick Wakeman headlines opening day at Cropredy Convention festival

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 8th Aug 2024, 23:21 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 23:40 GMT
Keyboard virtuoso Rick Wakeman headlined the opening day of Cropredy Convention on Thursday.

The acclaimed musician and former member of prog band Yes played a set which included his 1974 concept album ‘Journey To The Centre Of The World’.

In keeping with tradition, festival hosts Fairport Convention opened Cropredy with a short acoustic set on Thursday afternoon.

They were followed by Feast Of Fiddles and there was also performances by Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening and Tony Christie.

You can see a full gallery of acts performing and fans attending Cropredy’s opening day below.

The festival continues on Friday with headliner Richard Thompson and on Saturday with headliners Fairport Convention.

Rick Wakeman and The English Rock Ensemble on stage at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

1. Rick Wakeman

Rick Wakeman and The English Rock Ensemble on stage at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Rick Wakeman's guitarist on stage at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

2. Rick Wakeman and The English Rock Ensemble

Rick Wakeman's guitarist on stage at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Rick Wakeman and The English Rock Ensemble on stage at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

3. Rick Wakeman

Rick Wakeman and The English Rock Ensemble on stage at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Crowds watching acts performing at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

4. Crowds watching acts at Cropredy Convention

Crowds watching acts performing at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

