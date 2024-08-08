The acclaimed musician and former member of prog band Yes played a set which included his 1974 concept album ‘Journey To The Centre Of The World’.

In keeping with tradition, festival hosts Fairport Convention opened Cropredy with a short acoustic set on Thursday afternoon.

They were followed by Feast Of Fiddles and there was also performances by Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening and Tony Christie.

You can see a full gallery of acts performing and fans attending Cropredy’s opening day below.

The festival continues on Friday with headliner Richard Thompson and on Saturday with headliners Fairport Convention.

