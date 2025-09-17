The line-up for Coachella 2026 dropped earlier this week, with your headliners next year set to be Sabrina Carpenter, ANYMA, Karol G and Justin Bieber as the Empire Polo Club transforms into a festival site for another year.

But among the discussions about this year’s line-up - including the level of British acts performing next year - comes reports just how much one of the headliners is set to make when they perform their two sets throughout the festival’s tenure.

A report published by Rolling Stone Magazine saw an insider give the ‘scoop’ regarding Bieber’s inclusion at next year’s festival, stating that the singer worked “directly” with festival promoter Goldenvoice to negotiate the terms of his slot, with a fee alleged to be in the seven-figure region. The insider also reports that the ‘Swag’ artist’s fee is set to be north of $10 million for the two weekends — $5 million per weekend — a figure that’s in line with previous reports on fees Coachella performers have garnered.

We’ve taken a look at several reports over the years to find out who some of those big names that have performed at the festival previously, be it a headline slot or during their rise to superstardom, were paid to help put into context just how much that figure is - and just how much of a hustle Bieber reportedly undertook for his appearance next year.

1 . Beyoncé (2018) For her iconic "Beychella" performance in 2018, Beyoncé was widely reported to have been paid a staggering fee between $8 million and $12 million. The high fee was justified by the incredible demand and critical acclaim for her performance, which included a full marching band and became a cultural phenomenon. | Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella Photo Sales

2 . The Weeknd (2022) In 2022, The Weeknd was brought in as a last-minute replacement for Kanye West. It was reported that he demanded to be paid the same amount as Kanye's original contract, and Coachella's organizers eventually agreed. The reported figure was $8.5 million for his two headlining weekends. | Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella Photo Sales

3 . Ariana Grande (2019) Multiple reports from 2019 claimed that Ariana Grande was paid $8 million for her two headlining sets. This was a significant increase from previous years and a reflection of her massive popularity at the time. | Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Photo Sales