Holistic wellbeing event will be back in Banbury next week

A holistic wellbeing event is being held in Banbury next weekend.

The Banbury Mind Body Spirit Show, which is organised by Deer Spirit Events, will take place at the General Foods and Social Club, from 11-5pm.

The show will feature massage, reflexology, natural skincare and beauty products, organic candles, crystals, handmade arts, crafts and jewellery, reiki and other holistic therapies.

There’s also a wide range of one-to-one readings on offer, including tarot, numerology, aura, psychic, and shamanic alongside workshops on wellbeing, spiritual and holistic subjects, and a sound bath from practitioner, Martha Pryzbyl.

Organiser Julie Fenn, from Deer Spirit Events, said: “Our experts can help if you’re feeling tired, washed out or a bit down. And if you just want to pamper yourself for the day, or enjoy a day out with friends, this is the show for you.”

The entrance is £2 and under 16s have free entry with an adult.