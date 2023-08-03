News you can trust since 1838
Glebefields Summer Fete brings the local community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Glebefields care home in Drayton Village, Banbury to enjoy a Summer Fete that was held in the home’s grounds on Saturday 29th July.
By Samantha FawcettContributor
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:31 BST

Glebefields hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including; 'Hook-a-duck and lolly lottery, and a tombola and raffle with fabulous prizes, there was something for everyone.

With a showcase of independent craft and cake stalls, Henna tattooing and live entertainment from local singer ‘Vintage Ruby’ who kept the rain away with her beautiful vocals!

Staff at Glebefields made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments all prepared by the homes catering team. A great time was had by all – it really was a community fun day!

    Stalls and Games.Stalls and Games.
    Nisha Shaji, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Glebefields are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

    Glebefields care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Glebefields provides residential and nursing care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

