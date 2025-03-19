So what day at Glastonbury Festival 2025 is set to have the most streamed acts across the day?

That would apparently be Saturday night, when the likes of Doechii , RAYE and Deftones are set to take over the Pyramid Stage and beyond, with a combined Spotify streaming total of 135,262,471, according to the good people at VIP-Grinders .

They’ve delved through this year’s confirmed line-up of acts at Worthy Farm and taken a look at Spotify’s analytics to determine who is the most streamed act set to perform at this year’s festival - and also the combined total of streams across the days in question.

While Saturday boasts the most, Sunday’s selection of acts including Olivia Rodrigo and The Prodigy comes second with a total of 123,848,900 Spotify streams, with Friday’s line up consisting of Gracie Abrams and The 1975 coming in third with 99,444,762 streams.

But who of all the acts performing this year has the most streams so far this year? Take a look at the 23 acts that are dominating playlists across the world ahead of this year’s biggest party at Worthy Farm - are you surprised by some of the entries?

Amyl and The Sniffers Amyl and the Sniffers' raw punk energy has attracted 1,026,924 streams, demonstrating their growing popularity in the punk scene.

Biffy Clyro Biffy Clyro's powerful rock sound has earned them 1,432,489 streams, highlighting their dedicated fanbase.

John Fogerty John Fogerty's classic rock anthems continue to resonate, with 2,108,113 streams reflecting his lasting appeal.

Ezra Collective Ezra Collective's jazz fusion has found an audience of 2,288,571, showcasing their innovative approach to the genre.