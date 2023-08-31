Free music event taking place over multiple venues in Banbury this Saturday

A free music event will be taking place over multiple venues in Banbury this Saturday (September 2).

The Dusk Busk festival is the Banbury BID team’s first music event in the town and sees 11 different pubs come alive with music from a live band, singer, or DJ.

Running from 4pm until late Saturday night, attendees will be able to follow a trail around the town centre, taking in the different genres being showcased.

The venues taking part are The Cromwell, where Luke Brougham will perform between 4.30pm and 7pm, Apothecary Tap, where 80s synth pop tribute band Synthanasia will play between 4.30pm and 7pm.

The Coach and Horses will have music played by Bar Man Tom, DJ Birch, and BushFieldSmith from 6pm until late; DJ Joseph will play from 8pm until late at The Dog and Gun; and The Swan will feature Til Dawn from 9pm until late.

Later in the evening, from 9pm until late, Groove Therapy will perform at Also Known As, The Uninvited will play Banbury Cross, The Elastic Cats will play at The Wine Vaults, and The Wheatsheaf will feature Brightblack, Downdraft, and Sovereign.

To close what promises to be a fantastic evening, DJ Tom Hancock will be at Zinc and DJ Adrian Newell will be at Fever, both playing from 10pm until 3:30am.

