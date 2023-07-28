News you can trust since 1838
Former Banbury student will perform alongside star-studded line-up at major festival

A former Banbury student will hope to get the crowd dancing at major festival.
By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 12:52 BST

Returning to CarFest South for his second appearance, former Bloxham School student Max Tyler will take to the decks to get the crowd moving during the evening.

Having taken up DJing during lockdown, the aspiring DJ and music producer is now getting booked for shows and events across the UK.

The young DJ hopes to deliver a full-throttle performance that will leave the crowd euphoric on the weekend of August 25–27.

    Former Bloxham School student Max Tyler will be DJing at CarFest South next month.Former Bloxham School student Max Tyler will be DJing at CarFest South next month.
    CarFest was created by presenter Chris Evans in 2011 as a way of combining live music and motoring in a festival that raises money for Children in Need.

    This year, big names in comedy and music like McFly, Craig David, Rob Brydon and Jimmy Carr will be joined by the likes of Richard Hammond and Lando Norris to create an all-star lineup.

    For more information and tickets, visit https://carfest.org/

