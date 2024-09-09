Folk rock pioneers Fairport Convention to play in Banbury as part of autumn tour

Folk rock pioneers and founders of the legendary Cropredy festival, Fairport Convention, will perform in Banbury as part of their upcoming autumn tour.

Fairport Convention will visit Banbury on Tuesday, October 22, as part of their 24-day tour.

The founders of the 1960s British Folk Rock scene will play at The Mill Arts Centre, a venue more than familiar to them.

Fairport has used the canalside venue for summer warm-up gigs prior to headlining their Cropredy Convention for the past few years.

Fairport Convention in 2024, from left to right, Ric Sanders, Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg and Chris Leslie.

Fairport Convention has seen many line-up changes over the past 57 years of entertaining music fans; however, the passion for performance and live music has remained constant.

The band’s current lineup features Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin, and Chris Leslie on bouzouki, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, and vocals.

This lineup has remained the most consistent in the band’s history, having performed together as a foursome for around 28 years.

The tour will see the band perform an extensive repertoire from albums old and new, featuring fan favourites and some surprises along the way.

Since forming in 1967, Fairport Convention has become one of the most recognisable names in folk music and have earned themselves a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions to music.

The band’s fourth album, the 1969 release ‘Liege & Lieg’ was voted the most influential folk album of all time in 2006 at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

For more information about the tour, including how to buy tickets, visit: https://www.fairportconvention.com/