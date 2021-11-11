Five of the best things to see in and around Banbury in the coming days

Rapunzel begins panto season in Chipping Norton (Photo: Michael Worrall)

1 Rapunzel

The Theatre, Chipping Norton, November 17 to January 9

Panto season gets underway next week with one of the region’s most popular theatrical extravaganzas. It’s set in the beautiful and verdant Kingdom of Evergreen where a beautiful new born royal baby, Rapunzel, is stolen by the evil Gothel, who keeps her imprisoned in a tower. A hero must be found to rescue her and claim the reward of half of the kingdom. Director David Ashley said: “Rapunzel is a festive pantoland treat, full to the brim with toe tapping tunes and magical delights.” The theatre’s pantomime has become something of an institution over the years, attracting national attention and boasting one of the longest runs of any family show over the festive period. Call 01608 642350 or visit chippingnortontheatre.com to book.

2 Keith Donnelly

Banbury Folk Club, The Coach and Horses, Butchers Row, Banbury, November 17, 8pm

Keith Donnelly is no stranger to Banbury, having appeared at the folk festival several times and recently been compere at the club’s ‘Afternoon Delightful’ event. Club chairman Ian Ralph Hucking said: “He will have you in stitches, as he did with his afternoon session. We have no idea what he’ll be doing at the club this week, as he plays to his audience, with unbelievably witty ad libs.” Jasper Carrot said of him: “Keith is a very funny, globe-trotting, Geordie tall-tale-telling-singer-songwriter-guitarist. Keith could make sheep laugh!” Visit banburyfolkclub.co.uk to book.

3 Simon Goodall and the Bourne Again Shadows

The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, November 20

Cliff Richard and The Shadows dominated British pop in the early ‘60s – and Cliff is still out there wowing the crowds. Top tribute act Simon Goodall and The Bourne Again Shadows are returning to The Mill following their sell-out performance at the venue in 2019. Sir Cliff himself has said that vocalist Simon Goodall “is without doubt the best ‘Cliff sound-alike’ in the business”. Expect the likes of Summer Holiday and Living Doll, plus Shadows tracks. See themillartscentre.co.uk to book.

4 Wilson and Wakeman

St Mary Magdalene Church, Helmdon, November 21

Adam Wakeman is a classically trained pianist and spent his early musical years touring with his father Rick’s band. Since then he has worked with artists as diverse as Black Sabbath, Will Young, Yes, Lisa Stansfield and Olly Murs. Damian Wilson appeared in the starring role of Jean Valjean in the touring production of Les Miserables and has made six solo albums. Together, they promise a high-quality night of varied music. Call 01295 760523 or email [email protected] to book or for more information.

5 Tommy Scott Trio: The Music of Oscar Peterson

Cropredy Village Hall, November 13