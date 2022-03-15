Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury

There's plenty to do in and around Banbury - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
There’s pantomime, there’s theatre and there’s music in this week’s line-up of things to do in the area. So check what's on in our five of the best.
1. Robin Hood & The Witches of Sherwood
Wykham Theatre, Wykham Park Academy, Banbury, March 17 to 19 - Banbury-based Avocet Theatre Company returns to stage a classic pantomime tale with a supernatural twist. Having launched the production pre-pandemic, the award-winning group has been working on Robin Hood & The Witches of Sherwood for more than two years. The pantomime has gone through multiple updates and promises to be a hit with the whole family. “Despite having worked on Robin Hood for over two years due to the pandemic, we are still finding the pantomime absolutely hilarious,” said Ben Coleman, the chairman and artistic director of Avocet Theatre Company. “What with everything that has happened over the past two years, it’s been tricky to keep up with the topical jokes! There is such a broad range of humour in the production as well as a feast of musical numbers, ranging from chart toppers to musical theatre. There really is something for everyone.” Visit AvocetTheatre.co.uk/tickets to book.
2. Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps
The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, March 17 - Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, is back on the road with his one-man theatre tour. Dom will be talking about his exploits as a serial globetrotter and seeker of dangerous travel spots. From North Korea to Chernobyl, Dom has visited some of the most unusual places on the planet – including, of course, the Australian bush in the TV show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. Dom said: “I’ve got this collection of weird holiday snaps. And I know there’s that cliché that ‘nobody wants to see anybody else’s holiday snaps’. Well, my holiday snaps are really good. And I’ve got some really good stories with them.” Visit themillartscentre.co.uk to book or for more information.
3. Harris & Baker’s Backstage Pass
New Theatre, Oxford, March 22 - Bob Harris and Danny Baker, two of the nation’s best broadcasters, have unparalleled experience of witnessing the great names of modern music up close. They have been backstage, front stage, at home and on the road with virtually every legend in the business. Fortunately they both have great memories (in both senses). Danny Baker promises “backstage tales, wild happenings and proper explosive laughs as it turns out it wasn’t only rock and roll, but so much more”. Visit atgtickets.com to book.
4. Sam & Zoe vs Evermore
The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, March 18 - Join Sam and Zoe’s party as they embark on an epic theatrical quest. With the audience’s help, the hapless heroes will battle ogres, solve Tolkienesque riddles and rescue orphan princes – but can they slay their own demons in the process? This new piece, inspired by the world of Dungeons and Dragons, incorporates epic battle sequences, creative use of puppetry and audience game play. The show, presented by Cherwell Theatre Company, has been devised and developed with young people. Visit themillartscentre.co.uk to book.