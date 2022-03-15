Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury

1. Robin Hood & The Witches of Sherwood

Wykham Theatre, Wykham Park Academy, Banbury, March 17 to 19 - Banbury-based Avocet Theatre Company returns to stage a classic pantomime tale with a supernatural twist. Having launched the production pre-pandemic, the award-winning group has been working on Robin Hood & The Witches of Sherwood for more than two years. The pantomime has gone through multiple updates and promises to be a hit with the whole family. “Despite having worked on Robin Hood for over two years due to the pandemic, we are still finding the pantomime absolutely hilarious,” said Ben Coleman, the chairman and artistic director of Avocet Theatre Company. “What with everything that has happened over the past two years, it’s been tricky to keep up with the topical jokes! There is such a broad range of humour in the production as well as a feast of musical numbers, ranging from chart toppers to musical theatre. There really is something for everyone.” Visit AvocetTheatre.co.uk/tickets to book.