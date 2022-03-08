Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury

1. Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps

The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, March 17 - Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, is back on the road with his one-man theatre tour. Dom will be talking about his exploits as a serial globetrotter and seeker of dangerous travel spots. From North Korea to Chernobyl, Dom has visited some of the most unusual places on the planet – including, of course, the Australian bush in the TV show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. Dom said: “I’ve got this collection of weird holiday snaps. And I know there’s that cliché that ‘nobody wants to see anybody else’s holiday snaps’. Well, my holiday snaps are really good. And I’ve got some really good stories with them. We were midway through the tour when Covid brought everything to a standstill, so I’m delighted that I’m finally able to get back on the road.” Visit themillartscentre.co.uk to book.