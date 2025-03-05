Five of the best music and theatre shows to enjoy in and around Banbury in the coming days

Inspector Drake and the Perfekt Crime, The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, March 20 to 22. Banbury Cross Players bring three riotous evenings - and a matinee - of David Tristram’s comedy whodunnit. Expect outrageous twists, eccentric characters, and plenty of laughs as the world’s most clueless detective, Inspector Drake, attempts to unravel a case that defies all logic. When a woman goes missing, Drake and his hapless sidekick, Sergeant Plod, are thrown into a tangled web of absurdity. Directed by Simon Hook, this production promises an evening of slapstick, surprises, some risqué humour, and a mystery so baffling, even the detective might not solve it. Call 01295 279002 or visit themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/inspector-drake to book.Inspector Drake and the Perfekt Crime, The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, March 20 to 22. Banbury Cross Players bring three riotous evenings - and a matinee - of David Tristram’s comedy whodunnit. Expect outrageous twists, eccentric characters, and plenty of laughs as the world’s most clueless detective, Inspector Drake, attempts to unravel a case that defies all logic. When a woman goes missing, Drake and his hapless sidekick, Sergeant Plod, are thrown into a tangled web of absurdity. Directed by Simon Hook, this production promises an evening of slapstick, surprises, some risqué humour, and a mystery so baffling, even the detective might not solve it. Call 01295 279002 or visit themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/inspector-drake to book.
Inspector Drake and the Perfekt Crime, The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, March 20 to 22. Banbury Cross Players bring three riotous evenings - and a matinee - of David Tristram’s comedy whodunnit. Expect outrageous twists, eccentric characters, and plenty of laughs as the world’s most clueless detective, Inspector Drake, attempts to unravel a case that defies all logic. When a woman goes missing, Drake and his hapless sidekick, Sergeant Plod, are thrown into a tangled web of absurdity. Directed by Simon Hook, this production promises an evening of slapstick, surprises, some risqué humour, and a mystery so baffling, even the detective might not solve it. Call 01295 279002 or visit themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/inspector-drake to book.

Five of the best music and theatre shows to enjoy in and around Banbury in the coming days

By Peter Ormerod
Published 5th Mar 2025, 00:00 BST
Our pick of what to see in our venues

From a celebration of women in music to a tense whodunnit, there’s plenty to enjoy

Banbury Folk Club, The Three Pigeons, Southam Road, Banbury, March 19. Headliner Anthony John Clark has been the weekend compere at Fairport’s Cropredy Convention, for several years, amassing a wide-ranging fanbase. His self-penned songs range from the comical to the very serious. Support comes from Sheena and Kim. Visit banburyfolkclub.co.uk to book.

1. Music

Banbury Folk Club, The Three Pigeons, Southam Road, Banbury, March 19. Headliner Anthony John Clark has been the weekend compere at Fairport’s Cropredy Convention, for several years, amassing a wide-ranging fanbase. His self-penned songs range from the comical to the very serious. Support comes from Sheena and Kim. Visit banburyfolkclub.co.uk to book. Photo: Barry Savell

Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act, The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, Thursday March 13. The year is 1916. Drawn from two years of Sussex retirement for the funeral of his friend, Dr Watson, Holmes returns to Baker Street to resolve ‘the last act’ of his epic career.A theatrical evening then unfolds, with 14 characters, all played by Nigel Miles-Thomas. There ensue cross-examinations, heated arguments between Holmes and Watson, and all manner of comic and serious interactions, between many famous Conan Doyle characters. As the play concludes, the great detective reveals a shocking secret. The play is written by Conan Doyle expert David Stuart Davies and directed by the award-winning Gareth Armstrong. Visit themillartscentre.co.uk or call 01295 279002 to book.

2. Theatre

Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act, The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, Thursday March 13. The year is 1916. Drawn from two years of Sussex retirement for the funeral of his friend, Dr Watson, Holmes returns to Baker Street to resolve ‘the last act’ of his epic career.A theatrical evening then unfolds, with 14 characters, all played by Nigel Miles-Thomas. There ensue cross-examinations, heated arguments between Holmes and Watson, and all manner of comic and serious interactions, between many famous Conan Doyle characters. As the play concludes, the great detective reveals a shocking secret. The play is written by Conan Doyle expert David Stuart Davies and directed by the award-winning Gareth Armstrong. Visit themillartscentre.co.uk or call 01295 279002 to book. Photo: Contributed

The Amy Winehouse Experience, The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, Friday March 14. Caroline Lowe performs as Amy Winehouse with a full backing band, recreate Winehouse's heady mix of jazz, soul, and pop. Visit themillartscentre.co.uk or call 01295 279002 to book.

3. Music

The Amy Winehouse Experience, The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, Friday March 14. Caroline Lowe performs as Amy Winehouse with a full backing band, recreate Winehouse's heady mix of jazz, soul, and pop. Visit themillartscentre.co.uk or call 01295 279002 to book. Photo: Contributed

