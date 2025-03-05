Five of the best music and theatre shows to enjoy in and around Banbury in the coming days

2 . Theatre

Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act, The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, Thursday March 13. The year is 1916. Drawn from two years of Sussex retirement for the funeral of his friend, Dr Watson, Holmes returns to Baker Street to resolve ‘the last act’ of his epic career.A theatrical evening then unfolds, with 14 characters, all played by Nigel Miles-Thomas. There ensue cross-examinations, heated arguments between Holmes and Watson, and all manner of comic and serious interactions, between many famous Conan Doyle characters. As the play concludes, the great detective reveals a shocking secret. The play is written by Conan Doyle expert David Stuart Davies and directed by the award-winning Gareth Armstrong. Visit themillartscentre.co.uk or call 01295 279002 to book. Photo: Contributed