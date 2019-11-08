Five of the best: entertainment options for the Banbury area

The Great British Model Railway Show

Music

Warriner Choral Society, St Peter & Paul Church, Deddington, November 9

Warriner Choral Society will hold its last concert this weekend – because after 47 years it’s changing its name.

Megson

Formed in 1972 from staff, pupils and parents at the Warriner School, the society soon outgrew the school’s confines. As the musical reputation of the choir grew, links with the Warriner School decreased, although rehearsals are still held in the school’s lecture theatre every Tuesday evening.

The society is now North Oxfordshire’s largest, with more than 90 regular members, boasting singers from a wide area.

Chair Gill Nunn said: “On a number of occasions the society has considered a name change that might better represent both singers and audience.

"For many varied reasons we have decided now is the time and, after much deliberation, we have settled on Cherwell Choral Society.

Warriner Choral Society

"The Cherwell River valley covers a wide area, which covers the geographical spread of our members.”

The society plays an active part in the life of Bloxham and Deddington, most of its concerts being performed in St Mary’s Church, Bloxham, or The Church of Saints Peter & Paul, Deddington.

It has acquired a reputation for producing high quality performances, supported by professional accompanist, orchestra and soloists - including those from The Royal Opera House, English National Opera and Scottish Opera.

Its last concert as Warriner Choral Society features Carmina Burana. Accompanied by two grand pianos and a percussion section needing four players, it promises to be an explosive evening of music.

Megson, The Mill, Banbury, November 16

Megson’s latest work focuses on folk songs especially for children, which they will be performing for families in Banbury next week.

Megson, also known as Debbie and Stu Hanna, have been writing, recording and performing traditional and contemporary folk music for 15 years.

They have been nominated four times in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and have won three Spiral Earth Awards. Megson draw heavily on their Teesside heritage to create a unique style of folk music.

They combine original compos-itions with traditional music from the north east of England arranged for vocals, mandola, guitar, piano accordion and whistle.

The Lovely Bones, Oxford Playhouse, November 11 to 16

Alice Sebold’s novel The Lovely Bones is a unique coming-of-age tale that captured the hearts of readers throughout the world.

This acclaimed adaptation is a play about life after loss, promising an emotional and uplifting theatrical experience.

The Great British Model Railway Show, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, November 9 and 10

This new event will feature more than 30 top-quality railway layouts.

The Banbury Cross Pub, Butchers Row, November 29, 30

A weekend of fundraising and music at the Banbury pub. On Friday, 30 from 7pm The Ironbelly Productions Crew are back with their second charity fundraiser night 'A Night for Billy'.

A night of Ibiza House, Hip Hop, RnB & Soul with some of the best local DJ's all to raise funds for Billy's Wish to Walk Adderbury boy who is a personal friend to the Ironbelly Team.

The following night, from 8pm, the pub will host a Soul and Motown night in memory of Sue Gardner raising funds for Katharine House Hospice.

The event marks the 10th Anniversary of Sue's passing.