Fish56Octagon, Artful Dodger and DJ Luck and MC Neat added to this year's Big Feastival near Chipping Norton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Big Feastival returns to Blur bassist Alex James’ dairy farm in Kingham for the 14th year this August (22–24).
This year’s festival sees the launch of a brand new indoor stage for dance music that has been designed to give festivalgoers a new home to test their dance moves.
Named The Outpost, the stage will feature headline sets from established DJs like Charlie Hedges, Fatboy Tim, and a throwback special headline set from Artful Dodger and DJ Luck and MC Neat.
Joining them is a packed lineup of performers, which includes the Amy Winehouse Band, Sean Williamson’s Barrioke, Furnace and The Fundamentals, Harry Styles Gospel Choir, Hip Hop Karaoke, Northants Sings Out (of BGT fame), and the Dizzy Brasscals.
The festival’s popular Cheese Hub stage returns with an eclectic selection of DJs intended to keep the party going long after the Main Stage wraps up.
Playing on the Cheese Hub, this year will be club legends Seb Fontaine and Tall Paul, female collective Huns n’ Roses and genre-defying DJ and Instagram star Fish56Octagon.
The dance music DJs join a packed lineup of stars that includes Nelly Furtado, Faithless, Travis, The Wombats, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Rizzle Kicks and Maxïmo Park.
As always with the Big Feastival, a selection of chefs will also be leading talks and demonstrations. This year they include Raymond Blanc and Si King of The Hairy Bikers, Simon Rimmer and Bake Off’s Cherish Finden.
For more information, visit: https://bigfeastival.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.