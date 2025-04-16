Fish56Octagon, Artful Dodger and DJ Luck and MC Neat added to this year's Big Feastival near Chipping Norton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fish56Octagon, Artful Dodger, DJ Luck and MC Neat are among the performers announced to play on the dance stages at this year’s Big Feastival near Chipping Norton.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Feastival returns to Blur bassist Alex James’ dairy farm in Kingham for the 14th year this August (22–24).

This year’s festival sees the launch of a brand new indoor stage for dance music that has been designed to give festivalgoers a new home to test their dance moves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Named The Outpost, the stage will feature headline sets from established DJs like Charlie Hedges, Fatboy Tim, and a throwback special headline set from Artful Dodger and DJ Luck and MC Neat.

Several well-established dance music DJs have been added to the lineup of this year's Big Feastival.

Joining them is a packed lineup of performers, which includes the Amy Winehouse Band, Sean Williamson’s Barrioke, Furnace and The Fundamentals, Harry Styles Gospel Choir, Hip Hop Karaoke, Northants Sings Out (of BGT fame), and the Dizzy Brasscals.

The festival’s popular Cheese Hub stage returns with an eclectic selection of DJs intended to keep the party going long after the Main Stage wraps up.

Playing on the Cheese Hub, this year will be club legends Seb Fontaine and Tall Paul, female collective Huns n’ Roses and genre-defying DJ and Instagram star Fish56Octagon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dance music DJs join a packed lineup of stars that includes Nelly Furtado, Faithless, Travis, The Wombats, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Rizzle Kicks and Maxïmo Park.

The Big Feastival looks to combine live music with food and children's entertainment.

As always with the Big Feastival, a selection of chefs will also be leading talks and demonstrations. This year they include Raymond Blanc and Si King of The Hairy Bikers, Simon Rimmer and Bake Off’s Cherish Finden.

For more information, visit: https://bigfeastival.com/