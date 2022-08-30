Find out more about the fascinating history of Vikings in the Banbury area

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor David Griffiths will be taking an overview of the Vikings in the Thames Valley, from the estuary upstream to Oxfordshire.

The fascinating history of Vikings in Oxfordshire will be the subject of the Banbury Historical Society’s first lecture of the new season.

His talk, on Thursday September 8 at 7.30pm at the Banbury Museum, will look at raids, battles and massacres, winter camps, burials, hoards, urban settlements, and consider the long-term presence of the Vikings in the area.

The lecture coincides with an exhibition in the Banbury Museum entitled Heroes of the Viking Age.

Professor Griffiths is professor of archaeology at Oxford University, and director of studies in archaeology at the department for continuing education. He is a member of the board of governors of the Ashmolean Museum. He Has taught at Oxford since 1999, and was previously a professional archaeologist in the UK and Norway. He has directed research fieldwork projects in Orkney, Oxford, and north west England.

Lectures take place in the Education Room of the Banbury Museum, and will also be streamed using Microsoft Teams Live. Sign in with Simon Townsend ([email protected]) just once if you would like to receive the links to watch at home.