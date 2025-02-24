Feel a nation's footballing hope and heartbreak on stage

Will Close playing a young Gareth Southgate in the West End production of Dear England (photo: Marc Brenner)

A smash-hit story of football, patriotism and Gareth Southgate’s England team is coming to Oxford.

Dear England tells the uplifting and at times heartbreaking story of Southgate’s remarkable tenure as England manager in a gripping examination of nation and game. A winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Play after its acclaimed run at the National Theatre and in the West End, Dear England will take to the stage in Oxford early next year.

The play is written by James Graham, whose credits include the television dramas Sherwood and Quiz. He said: "I am beyond delighted and grateful that Dear England is heading out on a nationwide tour across England.

"To put the national game on the stage of the National Theatre and then into the West End back in 2023 was an utter dream. Now, to head out on a nationwide tour feels like winning the treble.

The cast of Dear England in the West End (photo: Marc Brenner)

"As someone from a community that had limited access to culture growing up, I'm especially aware of how vital it is to share work of such a scale beyond the capital. And as a lifelong theatre and England fan, the chance to tell a story about the beautiful game and through the prism of Gareth Southgate's transformative term has been a privilege. I think he has been a remarkable leader, and it fills me with great excitement and joy that we get to share this euphoric and entertaining production, with all its incredible movement and music, once more with audiences around the country."

Kate Varah, executive director and co-chief executive of the National Theatre, said: “Dear England takes the much-loved topic of football and opens up a lens on so much more: English identity, masculinity and what it means to be a leader.

"We had a tremendous reaction to Dear England when it was with us on the South Bank, and in the West End. Director Rupert Goold has crafted such a wonderful production that will leave you wanting to sing and smile in the stalls and gasp at the penalty shoot-outs. Whether you are a football fan or not, Dear England will bring you joy and hope for all we can achieve in this country.”

The play begins at the start of Southgate’s tenure. The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. The England men’s team has the worst track record for penalties in the world, and Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

Dear England is designed by Es Devlin, who has designed sets for tours by Beyoncé, Adele and U2, and for the 2016 Olympic opening ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.

The play can be seen at the New Theatre from January 27 to 31, 2026.

Visit atgtickets.com/Oxford to book, and see dearenglandonstage.com for more information about the play.