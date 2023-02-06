Famous faces from the 90’s music scene appearing at Banbury pub as part of a series of intimate gigs

Singer of 90s Britpop band Dodgy will be performing at The Hanwell Arms on Monday February 27.

Each month this year, The Hanwell Arms on Rotary Way plans to feature frontmen and icons of some of the bands that encapsulated the UK 90’s sound.

The series of live events started last Monday (January 30) with a performance from The Bluetones' vocalist Mark Morris who performed some of the band's most well-known hits alongside some of his solo work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The events will continue this month with Nigel Clark, singer of Britpop band Dodgy, set to take the stage at The Hanwell Arms on Monday February 27.

Fans will have the rare chance to hear 90’s classics like "Staying Out for the Summer," "If You're Thinking of Me," and "Good Enough" revisited in an acoustic style with a limited capacity of around 50 people.

Most Popular

Organiser of the events, Lee Taylor, said: "The gig we had with Mark Morris from The Bluetones was fantastic because it was such an intimate setting gig. We had people directly ask him questions, and he responded with honest answers, which created a really nice atmosphere.”

"Mark gave us a fantastic repertoire of songs, including some of his own compositions and some of The Bluetones' hits. We are looking forward to a similarly successful event from Dodgy’s Nigel Clark at the end of the month."

March’s concert has already been scheduled and will feature Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley performing on Monday 27.